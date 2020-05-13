Super Bowl 2020, transmission, Show-time live

The Super Bowl 2020 it is already here. This Sunday will be held the highest feast of football and if you’re not a big fan of the sport and just want to see the famous Show Half-Time, we tell you where, when, and how to view the live streaming of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
The Super Bowl it will begin its broadcasts at 5 pm, time of Mexico, the presentation of JLo and Shakira will begin two hours later:
Opening hours:
7-7:20 pm: Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador
8-8:20 pm: Colombia, Peru, Panama, Cuba, Ecuador
9-9:20 pm: Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico
10-10:20 pm: Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil, Argentina
Transmission:
The Show half-time will be transmitted via:
Canal 5 Televisa
Channel 7 TV Azteca
ESPN Cable
FoxSports Cable
Option 5