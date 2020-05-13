Super Bowl 2020, transmission, Show-time live

The Super Bowl 2020 it is already here. This Sunday will be held the highest feast of football and if you’re not a big fan of the sport and just want to see the famous Show Half-Time, we tell you where, when, and how to view the live streaming of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

The Super Bowl it will begin its broadcasts at 5 pm, time of Mexico, the presentation of JLo and Shakira will begin two hours later:

Opening hours:

7-7:20 pm: Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador

8-8:20 pm: Colombia, Peru, Panama, Cuba, Ecuador

9-9:20 pm: Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico

10-10:20 pm: Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil, Argentina

Transmission:

The Show half-time will be transmitted via:

Canal 5 Televisa

Channel 7 TV Azteca

ESPN Cable

FoxSports Cable