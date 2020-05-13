so it became Frozen 2″ arrives on June 26, Disney +

Madrid, 13 may (EFE).- “Far beyond: making of Frozen 2”, the new documentary series original Disney + released on their platform the next 26 June, closely follows the complex work of filmmakers, artists, or designers of one of the most acclaimed lms of the studios of Walt Disney: “Frozen II”.

The second installment of the adventures of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven will be premiered on the 22nd of November of 2019, but even before the realization, a camera team from the Walt Disney studios snuck into the jobs of composers, artists, actors or animators, to record the challenges faced by the team at the time of making an animated film like this.









This documentary series of six episodes will take the viewer to get under the skin of the actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias) and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), as well as in the head of the director, screenwriter, and creative director Jennifer Lee, and, knowing in this way how you did all the Kingdom of Arendelle, in a race against the clock to deliver the film on time.

According to a press release from Disney, this is the first time that the cameras are present throughout the process of creating an animated film, capturing the “challenges implausible” and “progress humungous” of this “complex and intimate” animated film.

Despite this, it is not the first time that the giant (Walt Disney Studios shows their hard work of composing a film. Thanks to the Disney archives that were created in 1970, in which they have been saved both original designs as props, today we can see how they made those early animated films.

In addition, in its official account of Instagram (Walt Disney Animation Studios), for different artists to show to the followers via a video how to make some of the designs of the characters more distinctive, as can be Olaf, Baloo, Simba or Stich, among others. EFE

