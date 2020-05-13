Simona Halep: “The party I complicated quickly,”

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was very satisfied for being able to advance to the third round of Roland Garros, to get rid in three sets, the Polish Magda Linette: “it Has been a game totally different from the first round. I was during all the second set up, and I even got to have a ball party, but the party I complicated quickly, and my opponent was able to equalize the match. I got a little nervous, but I decided to focus and calm down, because if I went back to play my best level, would the game really in my favor. I tried to open more of the track and to play more with my first serve and that was key to get the victory.”