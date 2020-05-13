Simona Halep talks about the pressure of defending the title

Simona Halep was responsible for the wheel of appearances of the main favourite for the title in Roland Garros. The champion of 2018 sat down with the media of comunicaicón to confirm the positive feelings that you have been experiencing with the passing of the recap by,to checking in at a great time of the appointment in paris. The Constance had the time to share your feeling with the tournament as well as the level of some rivals who will try to prevent to accord such recognition to the crown.

“It’s great to be back, and I’m happy,” began explained the ex número 1 in the world. “I’m healthy, and all is well, I’m happy to be back here, and I’m trying to enjoy it, because it is a tournament beautiful and very special to me. All the renovations look much better, and the Chatrier has been really beautiful. I feel good. I’ve had a lot of, shall we say, and with many different players. I feel the ball well. I like the tracks, I’ve always liked. And mentally I’m quite relaxed. I know that I have a little bit of pressure, because I’m the defending champion, but this is the first time that happens. So I just want to take the positive and be in this position I think is best. So I will not complain about it.”

The Romanian alluded to the fact of getting to Paris as an advocate and not as a candidate without having managed to lift never a Slam. “Yes, much better and much more easy, because I already have the title. Because no matter what’s going to happen. Everything that comes now is like a bonus. So I will try to give the best of me and see if I can do it again.”

“I would say that up to ten players can win the tournament”

Among the candidates that will happen to Halep, many speak of the Dutch Bertens. Simone put in value the growth of Kiki. “I think that has improved a lot in the last two, three years. She is an opponent very strong mentally, also physically. She is perhaps at the highest level it has ever had. I think you have a good chance in this tournament. I played against her in Madrid and I felt that is a level very strong.”

To reach Paris in the best way, Simona had a beginning of temproada complicated, with some hesitation in his game and in his motivation. “Yes, I fought hard and had many difficult moments to lighten the mood, but I’m motivated because my career is not in a Grand Slam or in a ranking specifically. I play tennis because I love to play tennis, and I’m here because I love the life of a tennis player. I like to make friends. I like to spend time with people, and now I see things different. So I find different things in the circuit.”

Asked about the number of candidates, Simona repeated the forecast made last year. For her, there are many possible winners. “I would say that up to ten players can win the tournament because some of them are very strong, and they had a good season on clay, as Pliskova or Bertens. They are playing very well. Have a great opportunity. But I think in the top 10, either one of us, I include myself, we can win. So we’ll see.”

Finally, Halep discussed his season and clay, a crescendo up to the French capital. “I played very well in the Fed Cup. I really felt the ball well, and had a lot of confidence after that crossing. Also I was disappointed that we could not win, but still gave me a lot of confidence. And then go to Madrid, where, perhaps, is my favourite tournament, because I won two times there and I played two finals, although I didn’t win the final, I felt that my level was very high. I have confidence. I do not have Rome this year. What we leave behind (laughter). By coming here, training, I felt very good. We’ll go day-to-day.”