Simona Halep speaks after winning Zhang at Wimbledon

Simona Halep is doing the best Wimbledon of his career. The Romanian, in addition, has a response to this: now it is 100% comfortable on the surface. As stated in a press conference after winning Zhang in two sets. The ex número 1 in the world says to feel relaxed and with the motivation years ago was not on grass. These were the topics addressed by the Constance in front of the media.

On the meeting with Zhang. “Well, I was hoping that she played very well. She beat me the last two times we played. I was a little nervous before the game, a little bit stressed out. I knew that she was going to hit the balls very strong. Also when she hits, the ball does not bounce much. It is very difficult to return, but I kept fighting. I knew that I had to be 100% on every ball, and from there I started to break his rhythm in the second set.”

About your transformation on the grass. “I’m a different person. Everything changed. I have a lot of experience now, more confidence. I love the grass, although it is the first time that I say this (laughter). I think that the next game is a big challenge for me, but I wil take it as I did in each match. I’m relaxed, I’m happy. And motivated to win. It was hard every time I played against Svitolina. I expect a tough match again. Are the semi-finals, so no matter how many times you have played before or how is the marker, I just have to give it your best and try to win.”

“It is a little dangerous when you play on lawn, because the feet are not really stable, like when you’re in a hard court or a clay court. That’s why I prefer those surfaces. But now I began to feel that I am very comfortable on it, I feel it in my legs, and also in my mind, which is very important. Could do many things to make the pitch I benefit. I feel more confident now. Every time the ball is directed at me, I feel that I know what to do with it, which is important.”

On the handling the pressure or the absence of it. “Yes, the pressure has decreased, but it has been since last year. Roland Garros was not a negative pressure. The I felt because, obviously, I was the campena advocate. But it was a new experience. I saw how it is to lose after winning a title. No one died (laughter). And here I am relaxed. I came here motivated. I am happy on the pitch. I think this helps me a lot.”