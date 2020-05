In an interview on Eurosport that will be out within a few days, and whose one of its fragments has picked up ‘Ubitennis’, the Romanian Simona Halep he has recognized that his idol has always been the ex número 1 Justine Henin, a player with whom he has shared certain aspects of the game: “I Copied his movements because he had strong legs and was playing very close to the bottom line, I know that would be the best option when you are not very high.”