Simona Halep reaches the final of Wimbledon 2019 after overcoming Svitolina

The Romanian Simona

Halep has beaten the Ukrainian Elina

Svitolina 6-1 and 6-3 to achieve for the first time in his career the final of the tournament Wimbledon, the fifth in the Grand

Slam.

A simple victory in 73 minutes has been placed to the player of Constance in his fifth final of a Grand Slam after winning Roland Garros in 2018, where he also fought in 2017 and 2014 for the title, and lose the Australian Open the following year.

Now, Simona

Halep he will face this Saturday July 13 in the grand final against the u.s. Serena

