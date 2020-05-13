Simona Halep pulls out one of his team, and puts a robot in replacement

Simona Halep took over his training partner with a robot before the match against Anisimova due to the opponents they have faced. The services of Louis Quennesen, a former tennis player and a male model, no longer needed in the team Halep.

The coach of Simona shared the reason that led to the change: “Now we will bring a robot, probably, to the upper stages, because they require more shots direct. The girls that have to play are hitting more shots shots’, said Daniel Dobre.

The Romanian began the French Open without one of their training partners usual, Vasile Antonescu, and without your kinesioterapeuta, Bogdan Covrig. The coach Simo revealed the reason behind this decision: “it Was your decision”

It was not something just for Roland Garros. I needed more peace of mind, since there are many things around you, especially in this period, and because this is his Grand Slam more important. She needed more mental comfort, the equipment was too big.





She needed air ”. Daniel Dobre had trained to Halep in the past once and, now, he said what has changed in the champion Romanian: “The people around you look at it a different way. She is more involved in the social life, have many friends in the circuit, spoken with many coaches.

She is very appreciated in this community, “Dobre also admitted that Simona” hit more shots to drop than before.”