Simona Halep: “I’m at the end, I don’t want to get involved more pressure”

Few expected to see the name of Simona Halep at this point in the box, but it is what the great champions, there is always to be hoped for. The Romanian has been in the thick of the end of Wimbledon for the first time in his career and, most important, by demonstrating that his tennis can also be adapted well to the grass. Adding to its very high level of game and confidence, only a barrier separates it from lift the second Grand Slam of his career, although before she had to go through the third degree of the press, and analyze how it feels to be in front of an opportunity such as this.

Assessment of the match. “After the first game, I felt a little tired, then the second was more of the same, so that the third could not, and I lost it fast. She is really strong, don’t waiver to a single point, were very long and powerful, it is difficult to stay there. In reality I knew that she was prepared to fight for every ball, because I played many times against her, I know I will never lower the pace. The key was to be strong, has been one of my best matches on grass.”

History of 1-9 against Serena. “I have played several games against her and on many occasions I stayed close. I’ve learned that I always have a chance, always that the face I know that I will have a chance. Of course, I greatly respect all that he has done and is still doing. Now I know that I will go into more mentally tough to fight with her, then we’ll see what happens. It is a great challenge for me, I’m in the final and I don’t want to get involved more pressure. The only thing I want is to plan well for the game and then enjoy it.”

Evolution on grass. “I changed a little my game, now once in a while I do some left. I also use a lot more slice. The service is helping me a lot. As I already said some days ago, now when I comes to the ball, I already know what to do with it. Maybe I feel more confident and no longer so afraid of the bounce of the ball, that’s my feeling. Legs I feel very stable, something that grass is very important.”

A finalist in three of the four Grand Slams. “As a tennis player, I can say that right now play much better years ago. I am able to compete everywhere, against anyone. When I go out to the track and I see my opponent, I always know how to play against it. I have also learned to change some aspects, when the thing does not work. Personally, I try to have confidence and be positive, I’m working hard to do the best that I know always that I jump to the pitch. To be in the final of Wimbledon is a dream come true, a very special moment”.