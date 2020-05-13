Simona Halep: “I Think that was my best match of the year”

Despite not being the number 1 in the world, it is unblemished that Simona Halep still have more pockets than some of the players that are currently above it in the ranking. Also on grass, a surface that is not always knew how to handle. In Wimbledon 2019 we already have the Romanian between the top 16 of the box, a result that not many were seeing their latest results. After leaving behind Victoria Azarenka, the Constanta spoke with the press about their desire to continue moving forward, no matter the opponent or the track into which you put on.

Game summary. “I am very satisfied, I think that was my best match of this year, I played really well and I felt very confident from the start. I have been aggressive throughout the match, even when I was 3-1 down in the first set. I hoped it would be a battle hard, I knew she would play well and they hit very strong, of course he knew, but he was ready for that kind of challenge. I am very happy for having been able to win a player like Vika, she is really cool.”

Turning point in the first set. “Just kept fighting for every ball, despite the 3-1 I did not think of the marker. Suddenly I started to feel more confident and stronger on the court, she began to wonder. Then in the second set also there was a complicated time when I was able to get 2-0, and she got up, perhaps that was your point, but then I already got me 2-1 and 3-1, I started to feel safe of being able to win the game”

The mirror of Barty in Roland Garros. “I think that now it is much easier to make the transition between touring and winning tournaments. Not classifying certain players because they only play well on clay, on grass or on hard. We are all working hard and it shows, we compete on all surfaces. For my part, I think that I always have a chance wherever you play. I just have to fight, and right now I have the desire to win every match that I have”.

Tiriac in his box. “He is doing role of a coach, nor much less, but is always at my side to give me your opinion. It’s great to have him close, gives me confidence, although it is sometimes very hard with his advice. However, I feel stronger when I am near. The way he puts his energy and his advice on my workouts, or in the course of my career, is something impressive. I love to have it”

Different treatment for men and women. “I don’t think so, in my opinion, I think that many players deserve to play on the big courts. This in a short time can change a lot, I mean, that has been number 1 in the world for a few months does not mean that you have to play on court central at all times. I am now the number 6, so it is normal that I touch play on court 2. People want to see to many other players, also women, in the great tracks. I don’t have a problem with that, I enjoy in every track I play, I try to focus on my tennis and not on where the game”.