Simona Halep: “I do Not think that this has been my best match here”

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was very happy to be able to advance to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2019, to get rid of the strongest of the Polish Iga Swiatek in two sets, leaving just a single game in the match: “I do Not think that this has been my best match here. It is true that I played very well and that my opponent has not been very successful today, possibly because of his youth. I expected a rival far more dangerous, because my coach told me I was hitting very well the ball in recent games and therefore expect a very tough match, but nothing could be further from the reality. It has gone much better than I thought,” said the former world number one.