Simona Halep: “I can Now see tennis in a different way because I am different”

To Simona Halep neither gives you anything wrong the grass. The Romanian got in the quarterfinals of Eastbourne to beat Hercog. “It was a tough match. I knew that I had to stay hard legs and not be too defensive, playing close to the bottom line,” he commented, as set out on the website of the WTA. “I can now see tennis in a different way because I am different since I won a Grand Slam. My goal is to play my best tennis every time I go to the track and I don’t think about the results anymore, but I’m motivated. That is the change,” added the Romanian.