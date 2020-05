Simona Halep was in charge of this lines put point and end to the aspirations of Cori Gauff in his tournament of explosion. The u.s., which, starting from the Qualy piling up six consecutive victories, could not this time with the Romanian (6-3, 6-3), and saw your way in Wimbledon a halt in the final round. Good news for the former world number 1, who without grasping many foci continues to move forward and have an appointment with Zhang tomorrow.