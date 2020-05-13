Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are fueling even more rumors of their relationship

There are occasions in which the audience is as seduced by the ‘pairing artistic’ of two of their icons that can’t avoid standing to long in a collective manner that chemistry transcends the screen to realitysomething that sometimes is left in a mere desire but at other times, indeed, comes to pass. And after the fanaticism that sparked the cinematic relationship between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (never supported by them in real life), are now the followers of the singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello which do not cease to point to a possible engagement between the artists following the sensual video-clip of “Miss”.

And signs are not lacking, of course. The complicity of the that have made gala the two stars, not only in the above mentioned video if not also of the form extraprofesional, in addition to the choice of emoticons romantic made by the mother of the canadian at the time of commenting on a video that featured both sounded the alarms. And now, a few new photos of the couple strolling hand-in-hand this Sunday for The Angels have returned to rekindle the rumors that Mendes and Hair to keep a bond that goes beyond friendship.

Backgrid



The couple was photographed in West Hollywood at the exit of a restaurant, which enjoyed a brunch in the company of a group which also included the mother and sister of the interpreter of ‘Treat You Better’. In the images captured by the paparazzi you can see the singers, both dressed in sport clothes, not only holding hands, but also hugging and profesándose gestures of affection.

FIA Pictures Agency



But in addition, Mendes and Hair, to the margin of the quote from yesterday, have shared even more time in each other’s company during these last daysas the singer, who is immersed in your tour of the USA, gave two concerts on Friday and Saturday at the Staples Center of the californian city to which he attended the cuban artist doubleaccording to let her see herself in your account of Instagram.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pkh8UtuejGw(/embed)

For the moment, no party has confirmed the relationship. The couple is known from the year 2014, when they agreed on the tour is also a singer and songwriter Austin Mahone. And his first creative collaboration with “Miss” has yielded them great joy: the song has been a real hit in the world and the video clip is already reaping a stratospheric figure of more than 194 million views. And now, with the publication of these latest photos, all the fans of the couple they look forward to one of the two step to the front and confirm the relationship.