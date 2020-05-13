secrets of Michelle Obama, reveals in his documentary

Related news

Almost all politicians, when they leave power, do one thing: write a book. A practice that is repeated time and time again and that Michelle Obama has been taken to another level. She published her memoirs in 2018, two years after leaving the White House, and now it is also launching a documentary of the hand of Netflix following the tour of presentation of the best-selling all over the USA. It is not a coincidence, the Obama’s have been one of the big signings, star of the platform of content, even have occurred to them, the latest documentary from Oscar winner.

Becoming, which here is called My story, serves the same purpose that the book of the same name, to cover the most important passages in the life of the former prime lady, and serving as a story exciting and aspirational for millions of women and men from all over the world, now thanks to Netflix and its millions of users. In this introductory tour we see the real Michelle, in fact she says that’s why he wrote those memories, because for the first time after leaving politics he felt to be coming back to it.

The documentary takes advantage of the charisma ravishing of mrs. Obama and the cameos of the former president and friends as Oprah Winfrey, but also of the stories that he hears, that he has returned to reconnect with the society. Of their chats with the fans that want them to sign the book and their own past, that of a child of a working class neighborhood of Chicago that managed to get to Princeton, to Harvard and be a First Lady who was not afraid to have a personality of their own beyond being ‘the woman’. Becoming account, in addition, with many anecdotes, including how they met Barack Obama and she and her first thought of him.

“It looks like a nerd”

The first impression of Michelle about Barack Obama was positive. She was his mentor, but the thought was that it seemed like “a nerd”. What he confesses in the documentary, where he explains that he was on a phone call, when she heard his voice and thought that there “could be something more.” “I replied with that voice that had nothing to do with the image of a nerd that I had done of him.”

But Barack did not was right. His first appointment was late, and she thought: “this black man mumbo-jumbo are late the first day.” But when he came to use his voice to say ‘sorry’ surrendered. Remember, playful gestures of the secretaries told him how handsome he was, but he resisted because he never wanted to be a cliché and they were “the two black Harvard, what we all expected.” Could not resist, and even the beat-up old car, a Dutson yellow that was used in their appointments, and that had a hole from which you saw the road, undid the magic.

The output of the White House

When the democrats lost the presidency, Obama had to leave that had been his home for years and leave room for the Trump. There was much talk about the attitude of Michelle Obama when she came out of the White House. That serious face, but no tears gave rise to many speculations that she ditch in the documentary. Note that the friends of your daughters wanted to go there last night for breakfast all they wanted to the next morning, and that first thing I said to them, “come on, you come to the Trump, you have to go away”.

Frame Becoming.

Netflix

The absence almost of excitement in his face was, precisely, because any gesture would be misinterpreted. “I didn’t want to cry, if I go out of here crying tell you that it is for another reason”, he says giving a glimpse of who had said that she was crying for the arrival of the republicans. Yes, it is sincere and says that when he rode on Air Force One wept for half an hour. It was not for punishment, but because “I took off my over eight years of stress by trying to do everything to perfection.”

His childhood and his family

The family of Michelle Obama grew up on the south side of Chicago, in a working class neighborhood and she was always very attached to them. He speaks with emotion of his grandfather, who lived through the racism and that he could not study only by the color of their skin. Michele stresses that their parents never invisibilizaron, but that it did so at school, when they said that “was not check for Princeton”. Showed that they were wrong, and ended up at the University and jumping to Harvard.

The whites were when we moved. They were told to sell their homes because they were going to devalue by us and went to the outskirts of town. My family was one of those that did not fit

Also jokes with jealousy towards his brother, whom he adores, but who believes that has always been the favorite of his mother, who accompanies her to all the sites. “My mother liked more Craig than me, in fact I remember a thanksgiving dinner at the White House in which she would not stop to ask, where was Craig because it was late… Mom I’m the First Lady, what more can I do?”, he recalls with humor.

The university

Although in his childhood he did not notice the racism, he saw it for the first time when they moved in the 70’s. “The whites were when we moved. They were told to sell their homes because they were going to devalue by us and went to the outskirts of town. My family was one of those that didn’t fit,” he recalls. Also at University, he lived on his own skin when one of your roommates “he moved because his mother horrified quee out black”.

A blow from which it recovered. For it declares in favour of positive discrimination, although it criticises the fact that people only criticise when is to talk about women or race: “there Were other positive discrimination in the university as a legacy scholar, or be a college athlete… but if it was for being poor or of color that was a problem and I despised it.

Documentary frame of Michelle Obama.

Netflix

The harassment of the press

One of the toughest moments for Michelle Obama was the race to the presidency. The advisors of her husband soon saw that she was “valuable in the campaign” by his charisma and his stage presence, but that placed her in a level of exposure for which I was not prepared. “Analyze every flicker, you have the world watching every move you make, your life is not yours anymore”, he says to the camera with resignation.

In the documentary film come out several examples, such as when choco the cuffs with her husband at a rally or when he spoke about racism in the US and all the media conservatives began attacking her saying that it was “a black woman angry” and “not like US”. It was his last intervention improvised. Since then his appearances had a script and used a teleprompter to defend his family.