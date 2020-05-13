Season 4 of the Riverdale premiere online: how and where to view full chapters and that will happen in the fourth part of the series of Netflix | Movies and series

Attention, the season 4 of Riverdale is about to come to Netflix. With one of the cycles further questioned by the fans, the history led by Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper still has mysteries to solve.

If you are someone who has followed with attention the history, you’ll know that this season will be a tribute to the actor Luke Perry, who died in the middle of the 3 season of filming after suffering a stroke. Then, all the details of the new saga.

With the production shutting down their recordings in march of 2020 because of the spread of the coronavirus in the united States, the season 4 of the Riverdale finished ahead of schedule and with a different ending to the original.

Tráier official of Riverdale season 4

When it debuts season 4 of Riverdale on Netflix?

It was announced that Riverdale 4 will come to the service on 14th may, only with its 19 chapters recorded. That if, keep in mind that this announcement has been made, for the moment, only for the united States. Waiting for the confirmation for Latin america.

Time of premiere of Riverdale season 4 on Netflix USA

It was reported that the season 4 of Riverdale will be available in Netflix from the 2 to. m. this Thursday, may 14.

Riverdale season 4

What actors and characters will be in Riverdale 4?

Both Skeet Ulrich as Marisol Nichols will not be part of the entire fifth season. On the other hand, the names confirmed are: Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Kevin (Casey Cott), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Reggie (Charles Melton), Alice Cooper Smith (Mädchen Amick) and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).