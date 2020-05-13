Romance: Camila Cabello reveals a fact about Shawn Mendes and his new album | Music

If you thought that the couple of the year had disappeared from the spotlights of the cameras, you are totally wrong. Camila has returned to give signals of its relationship with Shawn Mendesand he has done so revealing data on its next studio album Romance.

During his interview with the british programme Lorraine, the singer has confessed that his followers be able to listen to songs inspired by her guy in this new album. “At the end of the disk, yes”, she admits according to the words collected by Entertainment Online.

Even if Mendes is not the only one that will appear in Romance. “Each song has its own story. (…) I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album. That is what inspired Romance and about falling in love,” adds the singer in relation to her previous romance with Matthew Hussey.

“All the stories are my life that has happened to me in the last two years. It is hard because I know there will be people that think that are on them. Sometimes, I do not make it because it will damage the emotions of other people,” said the interpreter Cry For Me.

Camila lives one of the best stages of your life, and not just what we say. She has been in charge of confessing to it in this interview. “I am very happy. I know you (Shawn Mendes) from a long time ago and I don’t know, he is home for me. Yes, I’m very happy,” he confesses. We will, that the birds have not stopped flying over his head. There is love in the air!

The cuban’s never had the opportunity to fall in love with. It wasn’t until he met Matthew Hussey and opened what would be his first serious relationship. “I literally had no time to fall in love before 20 because I was working all day. Everything from my first album was the product of my imagination. I’ve been single for 20 years,” says Hair.

Then it came to Shawn Mendes and ended up eclipsarla with its charm. So much so that Miss it has become the soundtrack of your love. How pretty!

Our protagonist has already been in charge of us to anticipate some details about Romancehis second studio album. It did so through the publication of various video teasers and photos in their networks socailes. “What do I know of love?” is one of the issues that lance. “What I know for sure of love is never salts of he same,” he says. Do you refer to your boyfriend and confidant, Shawn Mendes?

Camila invites us into the depths of his heart, and, taking into account their latest statements, we are confident that you are flooded with moments and images of the interpreter If I Can’t Have You.

And you, do you want to hear the new and awaited draft of Camila Cabello?