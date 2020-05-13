Resident Evil – Milla Jovovich is not convinced by the idea of the reboot

Milla Jovovich, star of the film saga based on Resident Evil, is not very convinced with the idea of the reboot that they want to do in Constantin Film.

The reboot of Resident Evil is already in its initial phase, this was confirmed yesterday from Variety , through which echoed the announcement of Constantin Film in Cannes. Just been 3 months since the release in cinemas of Resident Evil: The final chapter, a film that put an end to the film saga based on the videogame developed by Capcom, and already announces a new batch of films, something that has enthusiastic to some and has upset others.

Milla Jovovich, undisputed protagonist of the Resident Evil series, who plays Alice, an enemy of the Corporation Umbrella, is one of the that do not see with good eyes the reboot and this is what was said. “I think that in this type of franchising many people begin the house by the roof, and has its risk. Carry wanting to make a reboot of ‘Resident Evil’ a very long time and I love ‘Resident Evil’, I think that it is an intellectual property great and I probably would if it were producing. But I think that what made that ‘Resident Evil’ was so special is that the people involved truly loved what they were doing and they were fans of the game. I would advise them that they should seek people with such a passion before I talk about reboots. If you get into this genre you will notice that people are very sensitive to the fakes. The fans are not idiots, they can smell when something is being done because they love the content or when you are doing it for profit“he commented to the media ComicBook.com .

The film saga of Resident Evil it is the adaptation of a video game, the more successful of the history. Account with millions of followers (and I’m only talking about the movies) that has led her to raise during its 15 years more than $ 1.2 billion around the world. The numbers are the perfect reason why a producer bet for a movie, but let’s hope that in addition to this reason, listen to the actress and to be firmly committed in creating a reboot to the height of the video game.