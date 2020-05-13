Resident Evil: 5 reasons why the live-action movies are great (and 5 why the animated movies are better)

The live-action movies of Resident Evil they have many detractors, no doubt of that, and even to his fans most ardent, they are not exactly films with quality prizes most of the time. That said, have had a fan base strong enough to take them through six movies, and even the fans of the movies who are just looking for a laugh cheap often turn away satisfied.

Here are 5 reasons why action movies are really great and 5 why animated films are more worthy of your time.

10 live-Action: action shameless

Although the animated films often exceeded the action of the live-action movies, as we will see in our next point, the live-action movies are certainly not surpassed in the area of the amount.

The live-action movies of Resident Evil they never seemed to greatly safe that they could be great films, but they always did everything possible to become the movies entertaining and the amount of shameless fight scenes, slow motion and explosions, always kept him happy to his fans.

9: Animation, choreography of fight

The quality of certain scenes of action varies greatly among the animated films of Resident Evil simply because of the rapidly evolving nature of the technology used to make them and the work put into the choreography of the action movies real should certainly not be sniffed.

But the nature of the animation itself allows pieces of action truly extravagant in general, where the security of an actor is almost never a concern. For when the motion capture technology had reached the place where it should be, the fans were able to see some fights of zombies tremendously entertaining.

8 Live-Action: Sets and locations

One of the drawbacks inherent in the animation is that, while you may have hiperdetalles in certain cases, you may not have recourse to the value of production content, even in the simplest location of the real-life and the funds of the scenes are often simple and repetitive to look at.

The live-action movies, on the other hand, often had some of the sets are very clever and always kept the actors moving from one place to another to keep things interesting.

7 Animation: Argument

The plot is not something that the animated movies of Resident Evil stand out exactly, but, in comparison with the live-action movies, it is an easy victory.

While the live-action movies were essentially excuses to have action sequences, all united by a group of characters and events from previous movies, the animated movies could leave space to breathe a little. You could even incorporate mysterious items that would last the whole movie instead of just a scene.

6 live-Action: make-up and prosthetics

The quality of the makeup and prosthetics varies a lot between the live-action movies, but this, along with the frequency, offers viewers many different takes on zombies and monsters to chew on throughout the series.

With a lot of monsters are interesting to give life also, the tradition of the makeup nice horror films is maintained in one form or another in each of the six films of the Resident Evil live-action.

5 Animated: closer to the source material

One of the reasons that the adaptations of video game movies rarely work is that the movies and the video games are not really as similar as you might feel tempted to think that they are. Superficially, they offer similar experiences. But drill a little deeper and you will find that achieve similar objectives through completely different methods.

The animated movies of Resident Evil can suffer from a general lack of cinematic quality, but make up for it easily by staying much closer to the fun that a player would find in the story of a video game. Often makes them more frightening, more strange and capable of staying out of other action films of science fiction to be more of its own unique thing.

4 Live-Action: Comic Relief

Be a “film generic Hollywood”, of course, has its disadvantages. However, it also has many pluses. That is why producers often go down that way.

One of the pleasant consequences of doing things according to the book, transmitted by generations of successes and failures, tested by the audience is that you can provide a lightness effective in what is still, at least in part, a horror story. The moments of comic relief and the characters in action movies, real not reinvented the wheel, but never have to do it to succeed.

3 Animated: best use of classic monsters

While the monsters most iconic of the franchise of Resident Evil to appear in action movies for real, one way or another, are never a source of action or fun to be as large as in the animated movies.

Films such as Damnation and Vendetta show Lickers and Tyrants as if they were candy, while the live-action movies are forced to save them for effects shots more rare in the action sequences bigger and, even then, they often are not on the screen for a long time .

2 Live-Action: the action of Milla Jovovich

The undeniable MVP of the live-action movies of Resident Evil, even beyond the producer and director original Paul W. S. Anderson, it has to be Milla Jovovich. Many actors returned for multiple deliveries of the franchise, but Jovovich took each movie as the sole protagonist.

In a global franchise with a large part of their own history, their character was able to write his own chapter in the larger story while selling fear, anger, determination, skills, abilities, superhuman kung-fu and even an air of vulnerability to the audience through six functions. full-length movies.

1 Animation: best use of classic characters

Most of the main characters of the games appear as secondary characters in the live-action movies, and are often very pleasant. But, like monsters, are not around long enough to cause a great impact.

The favorite character of fans, Leon S. Kennedy, appears in the fifth film, along with many others, but fans can see him taking the main role in most of the animated movies.

