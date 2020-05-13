Recorded at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in full romance

Everything seems to indicate that things between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are better than ever. On this occasion the happy couple was captured in full romance while they had an appointment in Toronto, the native land of the interpreter of ‘Miss’.

According to TMZCamila and Shawn met at a restaurant called ‘Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen’ the night of the day of yesterday, December 27. It was in that place where a diner noticed the presence of the musicians and began to record them while they were kissing and hugging.

It is said that Mendes and Hair they arrived at the place around 19:00hrs. and it was not until 21:00hrs, we left the restaurant. According to witnesses, the couple only ordered a salad and a bottle of wine, which they shared throughout their stay in the place.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will spend new year together

The reason the interpreter of ‘Havana’ is in Toronto is because it has decided to spend the last days of the year in the company of your partner, as recently revealed that it plans to pass the night of new year at the side of Shawn and his family.

There is No doubt that, to move away from the industry and focus on your partner during these last few days will do him good singer, and above all, it will help you to overcome the controversy sparked recently by the racist comments that she made when she was a teenager and today come to light.