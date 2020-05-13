recommendation during the running of the bulls, day 2

Related news

Day 2 of lockdown (or five depending on how you start counting), and today we go for the comedy. As said Fernando Simon, the running of the bulls will be tougher as the days go by, and we can’t see a thriller Korean Monday to Friday or we would end up losing the head. For this second day, a comedy that went unnoticed in theaters and that should have had more luck in the awards season (although scratched a few nominations for its script and some of his actresses).

It is Super Empollonasand it is true that the title does not encourage optimism. Maybe that’s why I waited too much to see it, and I had to wait for me to recommend, with great insistence to discover it. A film that gives back to a genre that we know of plenty: the teen comedy that so many blockbusters as American Pie or Porky’s he has given you. But here it takes it to another level, we can say that it is the female version of Supersalidosanother title that is not invited to the mood and that was a surprise.

Super empollonas flip the gender and introduces two pringadas that have been studied as a cossack all his life because they were told that if not would not come to the University, but realize that all your companions are going to go having worked half. You have lost the fun, the rolls, the foreplay, and have a few days to recover. A divertídisima comedy directed by Olivia Wilde and with two actresses young people who have wood stars: Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein. A movie that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar and Netflix, platforms that are serving as shelter during the confinement, and that, many, offer a free month to enjoy its content. Stay informed in live about the latest news of the coronavirus.