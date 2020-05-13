“Prepare the action scenes was the best part”

LOS ANGELES, 16 Sept. (CulturaOcio – Raquel Laguna) –

The actress Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the film Morgan. The sci-fi film, directed by debutant Luke Scott, hits theaters in Spain this Friday, September 16th.

CulturaOcio.com interviewed the actress in Los Angeles. Anya ensures that the physical training to prepare for the action scenes was incredible. “Before filming, we spent two weeks learning to use the guns. It was the best part of the movie and a different way of entering the character“says the girl.

Anya Taylor-Joy account how easy it was to work with the director, Luke Scott, with whom he met daily to talk about Morgan, his role. “When we finally found the character, it was nice to know that what we find together“says the interpreter.

Uploading the video….

In Morgan, Anya plays a seemingly innocent “human,” which holds a mystery that could be infinitely promising and at the same time incredibly dangerous. The actors Kate Mara, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Paul Giamatti, Rose Leslie, Toby Jones, and Michelle Yeoh rounding out the cast of this intense ribbon of suspense.