Possible list of actors for The Northman, Robert Eggers

After directing The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019), Robert Eggers already preparing his next film, which will be entitled The Northman. New details have been revealed, including the names of several actors and actresses who might join the project.

The Northman it is a movie tinged with revenge viking set in Iceland early in the century X. The script will focus on a prince nordic, the purpose of which is to embark on a mission of revenge after they killed his father.

In accordance with information of Colliderare just several of the stars who are in talks to star in this story. One of the major stakes is Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), who is in talks to play the prince.

It is likely that Alexander Skarsgård returns to be the face with Nicole Kidman, as the australian actress could take the role of the mother of the prince nordic. Among other names to note are Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Skarsgård (brother of Alexander).

Collider it also warns that the film maker is american is interested in signing the singer and actress of icelandic Björk in a secondary role. In accordance with IndieWirethis would mean the second most important role of his career after having participated in Dancer in the Dark of Lars Von Trier. Film that earned him the award of Best actress at the Cannes film Festival.

If the negotiations are finalized, this would mean that Robert Eggers will return to do dumbbell with two of their most beloved stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred in The Witch, and Willem Dafoe, who currently stars in The Lighthouse together with Robert Pattinson.

The script The Northman it was co-written by the same Robert Eggers along with the novelist and poet Sjón. Lars Knudsen will be responsible for producing the tape of the hand of New Regency Productions (study co-financed The Lighthouse).

After his time at Cannes and TIFF, The Lighthouse released in the united States the October 18, 2019. In Mexico, the tape will see the light in the FICM, 2019, and will count with the presence of Willem Dafoe.