Opt for sustainable fashion and for re-use of dresses in Oscar

It seems that the example of Joaquin Phoenix -brilliant winner of the Best Actor Oscar – struck a chord among his peers and, although the vast majority is not ready to wear the same outfit in all the red carpets of the awards season, as did he with his tuxedo Stella McCartneyyes , they tried to embrace a philosophy that is more sustainable in the face of this Sunday.

Both Elizabeth Banks as Jane Fonda decided to take advantage of, for example, garments that already had other events.

The first pulled on a design that Badgley Mischka he had made in exclusive back in 2004 for the feast that Vanity Fair organized every year after the awards ceremony, after finding it occupied by chance at the bottom of the wardrobe while he organized his last move. And best of all is that he still feels like a glove.

The veteran interpreter of 82 years old, for his part, glared with a red dress Elie Saab with sequins and transparencies which had already been made for the Cannes Film Festival 2014.

Margot Robbie opted for a Chanel vintage with sweetheart neckline and flowing sleeves separated belonging to the collection of Haute Couture spring/summer of 1994, following the example of Gwyneth Paltrow, which last year went to the Emmy’s with a Valentino 1962.

Kaitlyn Deverone of the protagonists of the film Booksmart he took all the trouble to explain why he had chosen a piece of Louis Vuitton to your input in the Dolby theater of Los Angeles, highlighting the brand’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and embrace a process of production more respectful of the environment.

The Bond girl Léa Seydoux! also opted for the French house for that same reason, opting for a dress with a skirt structured in organic silk.

Another good example of how to take advantage of the resources at your fingertips with a little ingenuity, offered him Saoirse Ronanwho insisted on using the material that I had left over from sewing her dress for the BAFTAS, which had already been made with the discards of other items, to the top of the set of two-piece avant-garde wore last night.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images