“Open yourself to the other; dare to be vulnerable” and more revelations of Michelle Obama in her documentary for Netflix

The documentary My story, premiere on Netflix, recorded the conversations and intimacies of Michelle Obama during the world tour with his book of memories
Two years after leaving the White House (2018), Michelle Obama published a successful book of memoirs, Becoming (My story), which immediately became a best-seller and presented at meetings crowded by all of the world. These are some of the revelations intimate showing of the documentary from Netflix.
In the comprehensive follow-up that the camera makes of the former First Lady during her world tour, we see a Michelle Obama charismatic, natural, and full of a confidence that is contagious to others. In their interventions, calls to eliminate prejudices and to believe in others to change the world.
“I am convinced that what we have in common is deep, real, and unmistakable. The talk of the future, many of us fear to speak of our hopes aloud. We all have a story to tell, and every story is valuable,” he says in one of his last interventions through its account of Instagram.