Olivia Munn confesses to having had suicidal thoughts

The recent suicide of the chef and star of the television Anthony Bourdain has led to the actress Olivia Munn to confess their own mental health problems.

In a publication that you shared on Instagram, the model revealed that, if well now you have the situation under control, there were several moments in which he thought that nothing was worth it.

“I have lived with anxiety and with sporadic episodes of depression throughout my adult life. Ten years ago, I got to deal with it, learn to understand it completely, and since I haven’t had deep depressions in a decade.

“But before that, I had suicidal thoughts on more than one occasion. For those that don’t understand the depression, when someone is in that situation, it is not because I want to die, but because that darkness relentless is just too painful to bear it more,” reads part of the text published Friday.

A positive message

But the u.s. also wanted to seize the opportunity to send a message of positivity and optimism to his over two million followers on the social network.

Olivia encouraged her to anyone who is going through a bad streak to call someone and ask for help, and never choose to take his own life.

“Do not necessarily have to be going through a period of anxiety or depression to feel down in the dumps. It may be that you can think of something very sad or traumatic and that is why I wake up that feeling of despair.

“But, coming from someone who has been through this, listen to me when I tell you that SUICIDE IS NOT A GOOD OPTION,” he wrote in the same publication, which was accompanied with a list of helplines in suicide prevention.