Considered as one of the great promises of Hollywood, Elle Fanning has proven that she is much more than the little sister of Dakota Fanning. Although he began his career tied to that of her in ‘I am Sam’, has managed to become hollow in the industry and, in recent years, has seen it grow your career exponentiallybeing, along with Chloë Grace Moretz, one of the actresses of your generation that works.

Of ‘seduction’ to ‘Reaching your dream’: The 10 best movies of Elle Fanning

10 ‘Somewhere’ (2010)

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, with the which would return to work later in ‘The seduction’, ‘Somewhere’ was the first film in which Elle Fanning, who was then twelve years old, he was the protagonist. In the tape Fanning plays the daughter of Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff), a actor of great success who lives in a luxury hotel. The film was the winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice film Festival, although it was received with mixed reviews, as some condemned his slow pace. However, all highlighted the great work of interpretive Dorff and Fanning. 9 ‘Mary Shelley’ (2018)

With ‘Mary Shelley’, Elle Fanning takes on the role of Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin with a film that delves into the origins of the writer that created Frankestein and that portrays the tragic relationship of the author with the poet Percy Shelley. The tape had all the elements to work perfectly: a powerful story and an excellent actress who never fails. However, its director, Haifaa Al-Mansour makes the mistake of reduce the life of the author into a drama storm without depth and that makes you sleepy in many moments. 8 ‘Galveston’ (2018)

Starring Ben Foster and Elle Fanning, ‘Galveston’ is a thriller that tells the story of Roy Cady, a hired killer who, in their way, they find a young helpless that will give meaning to your life. Foster and Allen demonstrate that, as a duo, they work very well on the screen, but the story does not end of work to be too basic and not wanting to delve into the characters despite showing signs of this. Based on the novel by Nic Pizzolatto (creator of ‘True Detective’), ‘Galveston’ is a road movie quite forgettable in that it misses more creativity. 7 ‘Maleficent’ (2014)

‘Maleficent’ is the biggest blockbuster in which he has participated, Elle Fanning, waiting for that to premiere his sequel to ‘Maleficent: Mistress of evil’. Based on the antagonist from ‘sleeping beauty’, the film recounts the story of Maleficent, a beautiful fairy who one day finds herself in an unexpected betrayal that will harden his heart into stone and take you to launch a terrible curse. Fanning brings a sweetness that only she knows how to make playing Auroraone of the princesses most beloved of the universe Disney. Despite having a Angelina Jolie that attracts all the attention of the chamber, Fanning knows how to be hollow on the screen. The film is visually powerful and with a perfect designbut don’t take all their potential to have a considerable lack of pace and not take advantage of all the possibilities of its approach. 6 ‘Reaching your dream (Teen Spirit)’ (2018)

The latest movie starring Elle Fanning, which premiered in Spain. In ‘Reaching your dream (Teen Spirit)’, Fanning plays Violet, an introverted teenager who dreams of becoming a pop star to be able to escape from her sad family situation. This musical drama, directed by Max Minghella, with a premise very interesting, but it is a movie that relies too much on formula. Although it has a structure more like that of a telefilm, it is a spectacle to pop quite enjoyable and a large part of its merit, is due to the excellent work of a Fanning as involved as always. 5 ‘3 generations’ (2015)

It may be one of the lesser known films of the list, and that is why there is not to be missed. Although the tape is not especially bright, in ‘3 generations’ Elle Fanning in a role worthy of Oscar playing Ray, a teenage transgender who decides to undergo a sex change operation. Fanning proves to have a great variety of records in a tape in which she shared the poster with Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon, the other two generations referred to in the title of the movie. Boards will have to confront their identities and embrace their strength as a family to come to acceptance and understanding. A story that maybe doesn’t work as a feature film, but as an exercise to the acceptance. 4 ‘Trumbo. The Hollywood blacklist’ (2015)

‘Trumbo. The black list of Hollywood’ is the first biographical drama in which she has appeared Elle Fanning and in which he shared screen with stars like Bryan Cranston, Diane Lane, Helen Mirren and John Goodman. The tape plays Nikola Trumbo, daughter of Dalton (Cranston) and Cleo Trumbo (Lane), a role that is not emphasized as much as in others, but which once again manages to fall in love with the camera thanks to its mixture of innocence and impudence. The tape got mixed reviews and the more negative, pointed to their absence of ingenuity and a narrative buried. Although it is not the best biopic in the history of cinema, it is certain that rises above and it has some interpretations fascinating. Good proof of this is that Cranston was nominated to the Oscar, the Golden Globe, BAFTA or Critics Choice Awards. 3 ‘The Neon Demon’ (2016)

‘The Neon Demon’ is one of the best films that he has starred in a Elle Fanning and, also, of the most disturbing. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn (‘Drive’) the tape tells the story of Jesse, a girl who has as a dream to become a supermodel, but her youth and beauty stir your world darker. The feature film participated in 2016 at the Cannes film Festival and won the Critics Award at the Sitges Festival in 2016. ‘The Neon Demon’ it is one of those movies that will not leave anyone indifferent and that, or you love or you hate. Although it is true that it is not for all tastes, is an exercise of great interest that mixes reality with dreams and nightmares of the protagonist, and that outcome has a as metaphorical and shocking. 2 ‘The seduction’ (2017)

After ‘Somewhere’, some we received with a certain fear of the new work that was coming back to meet Sofia Coppola and Elle Fanning. ‘The seduction’ is a remake of ‘The seducer’, directed by Don Siegel, and has the prize for best direction at the Cannes film Festival. Fanning plays Alice, the largest of the students who appears in the film, and that is in that time of transition from young to adult. The tape has a good tastes, putting the accent on the relationships between women, with an excellent trio protagonist headed by Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and self-Fanning. 1 ‘Super 8’ (2011)

With a style reminiscent of ‘The Goonies’ and that seems to have drunk ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Super 8’ is one of the films more nostalgic portrayed by Elle Fanning. Directed masterfully by the (almost) always flawless J. J. Abrams, the tape we teleport to the end of the years 70 in the form of love letter to the cinema, with a vintage aroma impeccable. Fanning brings tenderness and sweetness to a film that will captivate every lover of the cinema of adventure and science fictionat the same time that provides a history of the passage from childhood to adolescence with aliens in the middle.

In his filmography are mixed titles very different. Fanning has been starring in blockbusters such as ‘Super 8’, J. J. Abrams, or ‘Maleficent’, of Robert Stromberg. However, also he has worked with names powerful of the independent film the likes of Nicolas Winding Refn (‘The Neon Demon’), or Sofia Coppola (‘Somewhere’ or ‘seduction’). Obtained by the film positive reviews or not, the fact is that has always praised the work of the little sisters Fanning.

Then we ordered and talked about the 10 best movies of his careera complex task taking into account that has been published in more than twenty feature films, many of them more than remarkable. Whether applauded or undervalued, the fact is that these tapes are a further example of the broad talent of Elle Fanning as an actress. Does the nomination for the Oscar for when?