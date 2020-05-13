Nikki Bella had a “fright of the heart” with their unborn child.

2020-05-13 23:30:07

Nikki Bella had a “fright of the heart” with her unborn child and had to run to the hospital, but now all is well.

The star of ‘Total Fine’, and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles for their baby “reviewed”, but fortunately all was well.

Speaking on his Podcast The Fine, Nikki said: “we Had a scare of heart! And, then, Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to check on our baby, because they thought they saw something in the heart of our baby. Everything went great, we were so blessed and happy. “

Meanwhile, Nikki confessed previously that he is not sure if her unborn child will be a fighter or a dancer.

The star of ‘Total Fine’ he said: “my me is struggling in or doing the cha-cha. So I’m trying to discover what I feel because my baby moves a lot. It is such as hitting, kicking, and dancing. But I love it.”

In a joint interview with her sister, Brie added about her own pregnancy: “they Are doing a kicking crazy … like kicking strong and strong. And just when mom wants to go to sleep, it turns into one huge party kicking. in my belly “.

Nikki had confessed previously that he was not ready for a baby when he learned that she was pregnant.

While talking about her reality show, which was filmed before I found out that I was waiting for, he admitted: “only a week Ago that we went on our big argument, and honestly, this is … this is too fast.

“I have many things for me. And now, to think, to become pregnant, what would my life would change completely. For me, it is very important to make sure that Artem and I have this amazing , a solid relationship and that we are ready to be parents, if that day comes. “

