Nikki Bella doesn’t feel appreciated by the WWE Universe ｜ Superluchas

When a legend decides to leave WWE fans always hope to return at some point. But it seems that with Nikki Bella it shall not be so. We talk about obviously of re-the stringed, because that is what the fans have interest in. The former fighter himself who will make a appearance once in a while but she herself has confirmed that it will not be able to compete after hurting it again the neck.

The good news is that the twin is going to continue connected with the WWE Universe, despite the many occupations you have. But you have a platform like The Fine Podcast in which, along with his sister speaks of many issues related to your career. And precisely one of them is raising a bit of dust at this time. Nikki has said in a recent episode you do not feel appreciated by the fans.

“I love wrestling. Di thirteen years of my life to wrestling. I put in risk my health. I want to say that wrestling was my world. And sometimes I get sad when I see the faults of the respect or lack of appreciation. I would like to be able to fight again, do it for the fans, do it for all of us. I have risked my life. But I can’t do it.

“You know what? I am a human being, and sometimes we like to be recognized or appreciated. I have given so much and I’m not going to be able to stand in that ring and receive chants of: ‘Thank you, Nikki, or even to give a last speech. I found out days before WrestleMania, and that was all.

“And now the people I blame in plan: ‘do Not care’. Claro that matters to me, but my life has to continue. I have to look at all those open doors and pass through them as Wonder Woman. Vwe, Brie, finally, if we appreciate“.