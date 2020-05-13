Nick Jonas confirmed his relationship with Lily Collins

Though Nick Jonas usually acts with caution to the time to speak out publicly about his record loving, now he has not had any qualms at the time to be honest about the relationship with the actress Lily Collins -daughter of the legendary Phil Collins– speaking of the good feelings that you have left your first appointments with the artist.

E! NEWS > Nick Jonas became the teacher most sexy of the story and you have to see it in action (+ Video)

“We’ve gone out a few times and to tell the truth, I can only say that is an amazing girl. We know each other since already a few years ago, because we have friends in common and we’re in the same circles. I’ve always said that I like to know people in depth, with the cards on the table, that’s why I think that an interaction sincere is the best way to enjoy the company of others,” said the interpreter at the journal The Sun.

“I think that at my age (the youngest of the brothers Jonas 23) it is important to go out with girls and have as many quotes as one can. In this way not only you explore the world and get to know the people around you, also just discovering many things about yourself,” he explained.

E! NEWS > finally Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato made it clear if you ever, even once, something happened between the two

The interest shows the singer in interact thoroughly with as many people as possible is in clear contrast with the few you have now meet in person Phil Collins, which seems to be explained with their fear of projecting a wrong image of himself before the father of his girl.

MUSIC > a Warning hot! Nick Jonas is despecha in their new video clip and it is too hot… (+ Video)

“Never would I want someone to see me as a threat to your daughter, that’s why these things need to be done always with calm and without rushing,” he said.

E! NEWS > OMG! Look at what you said Nick Jonas about his relationship with Lily Collins! (+ Video)

On the other hand, Nick Jonas refuses to confirm or deny speculation that have hovered around an alleged affair with the actress Kate Hudson. “Kate is a lovely girl, a fabulous person. You only need five minutes to know that you can trust her,” she said.

These statements contrast with what she told Ellen DeGeneres when he was on your program. “You’re single now,” he said Ellen after mentioning his appearance as a soloist in the Gala of the Met. “What I am”, he confirmed Jonas.

What changed in these weeks?