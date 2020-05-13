New images of ‘Victorious: Time To Shine’ and ‘Victorious: Hollywood Arts Debut’ with Victoria Justice

Namco Bandai shows us the first images of its video game based on the television series ‘Victorious,’ which is broadcast every Sunday in a Clan. The games, which will come out for Xbox 360 and Nintendo DS, we invite you to find out the details of the characters of the series.

Dance with your favourite characters

In ‘Victorious: Time to Shine’ for the Xbox 360, which is being developed by High Voltage, the players will have to create their own choreography making use of Kinect and you can dance, sing and even act in the great successes of the series. You can also participate together with your friends and family in the multiplayer mode. Throughout the game you will be a new student of Hollywood Arts, and all your peers will have the voices of the original series.

‘Victorious: Hollywood Arts Debut’ will be coming out for the Nintendo DS and allow you to create your own character and interact in several mini-games and activities with the cast of the series. At the time of personalizarte you’ll be able to use the outfits of Victoria Justice, the actress who plays Tori. The game is developed by Behaviour Interactive.