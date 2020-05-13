New image of Evangeline Lilly in Ant-Man and The Wasp| Sexenio

The year film from Marvel Studios will end prematurely with the premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp in next summer, which is directed once again by Peyton Reed and is starring Paul Ruud in the role of Ant-Man.

However, unlike the first Ant-Man (2015), on this occasion, the actress Evangeline Lilly debut as the Wasp in this tape, standing as a companion of struggle of Ant-Man.

As in the first tape, Ant-Man returns to being recruited by Dr. Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, to carry out a mission, but on this occasion will be accompanied by the Wasp of his daughter, Hope van Dyne.

In the new processed image is watching the actors Paul Ruud and Evangeline Lilly in their respective costumes, which saved similarities, even if the suit of Van Dyne has the ability to fly.

For this sequel, actors Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Michael Peña, and Abby Ryder Forston back in their respective characters, with the inclusion of Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, Hannah John-Kamen, Randall Park and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Michelle Pfeiffer will embody Janet van Dyne, the Wasp original who disappeared to become subatomic in a mission at the end of the eighties. For his part, Laurence Fishburne will be Bill Foster, an old wizard Dr. Pym who could take on the identity of Goliath or Giant Man.