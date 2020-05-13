New characters arrive in the trailer of Zombieland 2

Had to spend a whole decade for us to know more about life on post-apocalyptic Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock. At last came the trailer Zombieland 2: Double Tap and we are very excited about!

The gods listened to our prayers and at the end we will have a sequel to this quirky and comical story of zombies. Best of all is that we will not have to wait as long as the tape is released in October.

As you can see in the trailer Zombieland 2 the whole gang is back (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) including the director Ruben Fleischer and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. In this new story, our protagonists will have to continue confronting the zombie menace which has evolved in these ten years.

Although in the progress of the sequel does not show up in your glory to the living dead, we know that will be far more imposing. According to director Ruben Fleisher (in an interview with EW) “Those who make a far greater threat are the zombie T-800 that are more strong, fast, and hard to kill.”.

However, things are not so simple because despite celebrating Christmas and now reside in the White House, the trailer Zombieland 2: Double Tap it also introduces new characters that could be a problem for our dear family of survivors.

The new cast of this sequel includes Rosario Dawson as Nevada, Zoey Deutch as Madison, Avan Jogia as Berkley and Luke Wilson. This last is part of another group of survivors that, as shown in the trailer Zombieland 2, is too similar to that of Tallahassee, Wichita, and company.

After the trailer Zombieland 2 are you ready to survive more zombies?