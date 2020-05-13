More than two years of delay! So have been all the changes of date for the premiere of ‘The New Mutants’

The film ‘the New Mutants’ has a new release date, this after that return to be delayed by the pandemic of coronavirus that has remained closed to movie theaters around the world, but this “curse” that has the film has dragged on for two years, even from before the purchase of the 20th Century Fox by Disneyfor that, we do a count of changes of a release date of ‘The New Mutants’.

This film was originally to be a spin-off of the universe mutant Fox will show us to new characters, in addition to driving for the first time coloring of terror that had not been seen in the franchise, and is under the direction of Josh Boone and has as its protagonists Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Behindamong other actors, and their first release date was scheduled for 2018.

April 13, 2018

This was the first release date for this spin-off of the universe mutant, but had to move since ‘Deadpool 2’one of the most anxiously awaited films had a release date of the May 1, 2018, that is to say, two weeks later, so Fox decided not to risk to compete with the mercenary and decided to postpone.

February 22, 2019

To avoid competing with ‘Deadpool 2’ have announced the release date of February 22, 2019, but there would be another problem, since later ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ announced for release in the February 14, 2019, that is to say, a week before ‘The New Mutants’, by which he returned to announce a new release date to April of 2020. Although this was not much, since ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ also had a delay and released to the June 5, 2019.

August 2, 2019

This new date away from the two dates for the premiere of ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, but went into a major problem, since the March 20, 2019 Disney purchase the 20th Century Fox, thus stopping the releases until they have the approval on the part of these new officers who have in their power the Movie Universe of Marvel and after a revision and some changes, finally obtained the approval and is announced to release early April of 2020.

April 3, 2020

After obtaining the approval of Disney, finally the date is set to April 3, 2020, but prior to its release begin to arise the first cases of coronavirus not only in Europe, also in north America and a large part of the world, so shut the cinemas to prevent further spread, leaving it adrift the premiere of ‘The New Mutants’.

August 28, 2020

Finally, this day was made official the new date for the premiere of ‘The New Mutants’, which will arrive the August 28, 2020 to all the world, this after multiple rumors about the possible arrival to the streaming platforms, but apparently there’s hope for this film to finally reach the movie theaters.

As we see, there have been many changes of release date of ‘The New Mutants’ but apparently there’s finally a light at the end of the road, and unless the problem of the coronavirus continues, the universe X-Men finally comes to a close with this production as expected in this 2020.