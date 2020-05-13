The protagonist of the saga ‘Resident Evil’ Milla Jovovich, to be construed to the spectacular villain of the reboot of ‘Hellboy’: Blood Queen.

Milla Jovovich will be the villain in the reboot of ‘Hellboy‘. So you have collected Deadline in exclusive in your web page. After knowing the role of the creator of the character, Mike Mignolain this reboot, we now have the possibility that Milla Jovovich is one David Harbour (Hellboy) and Ian McShane (Professor Broom) the distribution of the tape. A tape that will direct Neil Marshall and that does not count nor Guillermo del Toro or Ron Perlman.

Jovovich is known for starring in the saga of ‘Resident Evil‘ and give life to Alice Abernathy in the six films of the franchise. But they are not the only movies in which he has appeared this beautiful actress. ‘The fifth element‘ (1997) and ‘Ultraviolet‘ (2006) are other examples. What is your favorite Jovovich? What do you think of this actress to give life to Blood Queen? Blood Queen that was the subtitle of the reboot of ‘Hellboy‘. But eventually it will, although it will keep the narrative line as expected.

Who is Hellboy and why has it been so successful?

Hellboy it is a comic book character created by Mike Mignola in 1994 for the editorial Dark Horse. To be more exact, in the seal Legends of this editorial. The real name of Hellboy is Anung-Un-Rama and was transported to the Earth by nazi occultists. Finally, he was rescued by Allies in the Second World War. And raised later in the Agency of Research and Advocacy Paranormal (AIDP) of States United states. Your look is this:

It is quite sharp and, despite being a demon, does not show a evil own and intrinsic to the avatars of that race. Is able to work with other creatures as much or more strange than he. His companions in the AIPD. It is also known as The Great Researcher of the World of the Paranormal. The success of this character was, in large measure, motivated by the release in 2004 of ‘Hellboy‘ directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Ron Perlman. ‘Hellboy 2: The army golden‘ (2008) would be its sequel. Since then we have been waiting for a third party. ‘Rise of the Blood Queen‘ it will be a reboot.