Milla Jovovich was on the point of leaving the “Resident Evil”

The last three of February came to the big screen “Resident Evil: The final chapter”, the latest installment of the successful action series that began in 2002 and which has as its protagonist Milla Jovovich. Despite the fact that the character of Alice Marcus catapulted to the fame to the actress in ukraine, Jovovich has confessed that he was on the point of abandoning the project.

In an interview for Inverse Milla Jovovich has admitted that almost rejects the leading role of the series due to the arrival of its companion of cast Michelle Rodriguez. “Almost left the movie. Was shooting another project, and director Paul W. S. Anderson had hired Michelle Rodriguez to play Rain. She had just come from Girlfight and there was talk of Oscar”, explains the actress.

“She was very popular at that time, and my popularity since I was four years old. So Paul changed the script for her”, confesses Jovovich. These changes of the script were to give Rodriguez the majority of action scenes that initially protagonizaba Alice. “My character was as “the girl” of the tape, and Rain as “the uncle,” recalls Jovovich.

Jovovich gave an account of the modifications on a flight to Germany before the start of production of the tape and decided to talk with the director and screenwriter of the movie based on the video game of Capcom to get to the hotel.

“We need to have an important conversation, or tomorrow I catch the flight back,” he snapped the actress to filmmaker.

“Eventually Paul came that afternoon and we sat for three hours reading the script, page by page. He was like, “what do you mean? How this has not changed much?”, and I was like, “Okay, why don’t we start with the first page?”. I told each time that I felt that I had removed my large scenes. This is how began our relationship,” says Jovovich, who began a loving relationship with the director during the production of the tape. Now the couple is married and has two children.

The saga continues

After the success of “Resident Evil: The final chapter”, which grossed up to $ 312 million at the box office worldwide, Constantin Film confirmed during the Cannes Film Festival that they have planned to make a remake of the series that will walk up to six more films.

Although fans of the franchise have received the news with excitement, Milla Jovovich has confessed that he hopes that those responsible for the new project to retain the essence of the original saga.

