Milla Jovovich stars in the new ‘fashion film’ of Kenzo

The fashion campaigns of freshly baked for the next season autumn-winter continue to arise. And the last is of those that are going to give that talk: what’s new Kenzo the stars Milla Jovovich and includes a fashion film that, only with a pill 30 seconds in your trailer, already has left us wanting more.

The Everything is the name of this film that marks the directorial debut of Humberto Leonhalf of the creative direction of the firm -along with Carol Lim-. It is a drama casual about a family of teenagers with powers unusual that unite them, and whose matriarch is super hypnotic Milla Jovovich. Next to it, the young people have been played by Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Sasha Frolova.

For its part, in the images, the actress appears alongside Jay Ellis, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Sasha Frolova in a campaign signed by Ethan James Green that exudes personality Kenzo on all four sides.

The fashion film full will be released next month of September, during the Fashion Week of New York and will be available on its website from the September 8,.