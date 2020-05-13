Milla Jovovich says goodbye to Resident Evil

Until the zombie apocalypse has an end. After five movies, of action, of living dead thirsty for blood and carnage in desolate landscapes, Milla Jovovich check close to the famous Resident Evil series with the tape-Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

“You know what? It is sad to think this is all. It has been an amazing adventure. In the last fifteen years, Resident Evil has been one of my favorite things to do, to get into this amazing character in this fantastic world. So it’s going to be hard to say goodbye,” explained Milla Jovovich in an interview with Efe.

The actress pointed out that, without his role of Alice, and the six films of Resident Evil, his career in Hollywood “would have been very different, not as exciting, and probably more dramatic,” but noted, with a touch of irony, that now you will open the doors to a professional future in which you can do “any other thing that is not to kill zombies.”

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and the arrival in cinemas of the usa. UU. this weekend, tells the story of the return of Alice to Raccoon City, where the dreaded Umbrella Corporation hides a cure that could save humanity from the zombie outbreak.

Jovovich leads the cast of Resident Evil in a film in which they also appear as actors Iain Glen, Ali Larter and the cuban William Levy, and which was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, responsible maximum of a saga that has produced the six tapes and has been the director of four of them.

A successful film

Hollywood will still give you the key to adapt with success to the video games to the big screen (Warcraft and Assassins Creed are just two recent casualties), but the series of Resident Evil can boast to be an exception as successful as long-lived.

According to the specialized portal Box Office Mojo, Resident Evil (2002), Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004), Resident Evil: Extinction (2007), Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) and Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) amassing in total more than 900 million dollars in all over the world.

In this sixth and final installment, Jovovich noted that there are, as always, plenty of action and elements of horror, and extolled in addition to that your character Alice “returns to where it all began, to understand who he is and where he comes from”.

Also appreciated that every time there are more female characters protagonists in action movies, an aspect in that maybe Resident Evil along with Tomb Raider (2001) were pioneering before the rush current by the superheroes.

“It is very funny when women get behind the wheel (…). We have spent too much time watching guys with big muscles doing all the fighting and now we’re going to do ourselves,” he said.

For his part, the filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson confessed to close his work in Resident Evil is an experience “bittersweet”. “I am very proud of the film we have made, I am happy to close the saga with a film that I think is the best of the series. It is explosive, spooky, full of action and there are a lot of secrets that will be revealed. But, at the same time, it is a little sad because Resident Evil has been a huge part of my life,” he said.

For Anderson, one of the keys to turning a video game into a feature film, is the passion and the loyalty of the followers. “I was a big fan of the original video game and I came to the first film as an overzealous fan. I think that that passion and that energy is transferred to the screen,” he said.

To a question about the recent trend of films apocalyptic about a dark future, Anderson countered with finesse by this vision and felt that Alice in Resident Evil shows that “hope” and “love” and “camaraderie” can succeed.

Family work

Actress Milla Jovovich and filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson, married since 2009, extended the family atmosphere of the Resident Evil series to include in the cast of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter her daughter Ever Anderson on the role of the mysterious Red Queen.

“What is better to do what you love with the people you love the most?”, asked Anderson, before commenting between smiles that it was also “stressful” to work with your daughter.

“I felt very responsible. On the one hand, he was the director and had to get a good performance from her. But on the other hand, there was his father”, he recalled and noted that, on the contrary, his daughter was very “quiet” and “serene” in the shoot, probably because it has “grown on sets of movies, and traveling throughout the world,” with Jovovich and him.