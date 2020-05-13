Milla Jovovich and Eiza González will act in the same movie

Eiza Gonzalez is living a great moment in his career. After it was announced their participation along with Emma Roberts in the movie Paradise Hills, of the principal Spanish Alice Waddington, the renowned actress Milla Jovovich confirmed their participation in the same movie. Oh, that is wonderful!

Eiza will share credits with Mile, the great actress of ukraine who has acted in the films of Resident Evil. In addition, it will also provide a side of Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Jeremy Irvine, among others.

This film is the opera prima of the director Alice Waddington, that had previously amazed all of us with the short film of terror Disco Inferno, which was highly acclaimed by the critics. After a few years, finally bring us a feature film of science fiction that is set in a dystopian future.

The script was in charge of Nacho Vigalondo and Brian DeLeeuw. Currently they are already filming the first scenes in Barcelona and will finish filming in the Canary islands. The production house Nostromo Pictures already shared the first image of the start of filming. What a thrill!

Without doubt the great experience of Mile in action movies will be great learning for Eiza Gonzalez and the rest of the cast that form part of the first film of Alice Waddington.