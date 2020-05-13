Michael Douglas says that very soon we will know more about Ant-Man 3

When Phase 4 of the MCU was advertised in the last edition of the San Diego Comic-con, the saga of the Man Ant was one of the titles was left off the slate. However, in the last six months have emerged (a dropper) updates on the future conclusion of the trilogy, which confirm the presence of the project in the agenda of Marvel Studios. Now, in a Enter Live held last week, the actor Michael Douglas he said that very soon we could receive more information about Ant-Man 3.

During a Q&A session with his followers, Douglas was asked about the status on that is Ant-Man 3. It should be remembered that the histrión american has figured in the two films previous of the saga —as well as in Avengers: Endgame— in the role of the scientist Hank Pym, who was the first Man Ant before passing the baton to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

In response to the question, the veteran chose to deviate so very witty, but without ceasing to excite the fans with a hopeful statement.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS DID HIS INSTAGRAM Q&A AND I HAVE TALKED ABOUT ANT-MAN 3 AND I DAMN WELL SAID THERE MIGHT BE SOME MORE INFO COMING OUT ABOUT IT SOON I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/QxgY1MgmQR — Ant-Cam (@planetcameron) May 9, 2020

“I can’t talk about that, because the guys from Marvel I would shoot with an air gun,” joked Douglas in the video above. “I believe that you must stand firm, because perhaps arising out of information very soon. But I can’t tell you more.”

At the end of last year, the actor Wall Street (1987) and Low instincts (1992) confirmed his presence in the third adventure of the Man Ant, shortly after the announcement of the return of Peyton Reed to the chair address.

In subsequent months there have emerged theories on the future villain of the tiny superhero, without forgetting that buzz around the possible debut of Young Avengers in Ant-Man 3. The last solid information occurred last month, with the signing of Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty) to devise the script of the tape.

What new updates we have in store the next few days, if it is fulfilled the prophecy of Michael Douglas? So soon, it would be good to have the certainty that Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet van Dyne), and Michael Peña (Luis) will be added in new features to the distribution.