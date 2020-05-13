Meets cast of Zoey 101 after 11 years

The actors of the famous youth series “Zoey 101“are reunited after 11 years and have caused major rumors of a return to the screen, news that if true, would cause great emotions to fans.

A few weeks ago, there was speculation about an alleged return to the screens

The photo of the reunion was shared by the actors of the series in Instagram.

In the images, it will be appreciated to Sean Flynn (Chase), Matthew Underwood (Logan), Paul Butcher (Dustin), Erin Danders (Quinn), Victoria Justice (Lola), Jack Salvatore (Jack) and Christopher Massey (Michael) next to the creator Dan Schneider.

The great absent was the protagonist Jamie Lynn Spearsthe popular Zoey.

Why not attended?

And is that the sister of Britney Spears was in Atlanta for work reasons, however, shared a video of the greeting he received from his peers.

“Not only I could not go to the meetingbut I could not respond to the Facetime because I fell asleep… Thank you for the video and I hope to see you very soon!”, wrote Jamie Lynn Spears in Instagram.