Marie Claire | Records Style: Elle Fanning

With only 21 years of age, the transformation of Elle Fanning is amazing actress child to the great muse of the cinema of a contemporary author.

It is not the typical face known all over the world and also had the opportunity to be nominated for any Oscar or Golden Globe, but without making much noise in the media, with a solidity enviable, became one of the actresses more claims of the mecca of cinema and managed to work with the best directors in the industry.

The actress was also part of the jury of the Official Section of the Cannes film festival, making it the youngest member in the 72 years of the history of the event, another goal is, the more you can cross off of your bucket list.

As in his career -with his excellent taste in choosing roles in interesting projects – in the world of fashion is all to be an expert. His mastery of style is no surprise, and that is, after all, Fanning debuted on the red carpet at the tender age of five years, in the company of her sister Dakota. The actress has consolidated its position in the film industry at the time that nailed their outfits.

Not many her age were able to build a personal style and praise, characterized by the penchant for the pastel colors, the boldness or the designs of brands like Prada, Valentino, Dior and Miu Miu, who already catalogued as one of his favorites. The actress debuted as a model in the parade of Miu Miu, which took place in the week of the fashion of Paris and also is the image of her new fragrance, Twist.

When I was younger, it decantaba for cocktail dresses from Marc Jacobs, sets of Chanel and dresses lenceros of Versace. Now pointing to outfits more dramatic at the time of stepping on the ceremonies of the most important awards in the industry. While in their free time, trust in dresses midi Temperley London and sandals jewel. It should be noted that it was his appearance in Cannes in 2017 when he conquered the fashion world definitely, with couture dresses from Vivianne Westwood, Gucci and Prada.

With a similar style display, led by their stylist, Samantha McMillen, the actor has given several master classes on how to dress for the red carpet – and as we have already said, outside of it as well.

Cake Magic

Between your style breezy and picturesque, dominated by pastel shades in delicate fabrics such as silk, which invite us to remain in an eternal spring.

Pink Lover

The rose without a doubt is one of the tones that best leading actress, leaving in clear its innate elegance and sophistication, both in dress as in costume.

All Black

Not everything is rosy. Nothing more classic -and crucial-that the black in the closet of any. Elle does not escape from this color and without a doubt what leads to perfection.

In Valentino Botanical Gown

The magic of a look is noticed not only by the garment, but also when you recall that every detail counts. Here at the premiere of Les Miserables, during the day 2 of the festival Cannes.

Black and White

He learned to play and raise to another level the concept of “elegance”, with a vintage design of Dior which alludes to the golden years of fashion.

Barbie girl

Definitely continue with the prototype of the Barbies, is no longer fashionable. But as Elle all is well, in this opportunity we allow him to play for a while more to be the wrist of the event. For the Met Gala, the actress has taken the aesthetic Camp, approaching it from its side more pop.

The favourite

The harmony that this look conveys is very difficult to achieve. The fall, the color, the beauty, the styling in itself, is a work of art. And no one would know better carry the young actress that promises a long and fruitful career.

