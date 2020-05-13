Marie Claire | Calu Rivero: “For all that lived, today my life is pure gold”

We met in New York with a woman in constant change and motion. Committed more than ever with the environment, and feminismthis actress makes it clear that you understand where the world is going and what it is and will be your way.

Spends his life exploring. Playing, learning, talking, and experiencing new experiences to find -according to – who you really are and what it is that makes you well.

In the beginning their path was pretty linear: it made what was supposed to be to grow in the action and become one of the figures most sought-after of his generation.

But despite having been clear in what I wanted to become, always deviated from the route I had in mind. Perhaps by instinct or curiosity, were encouraged to play with the design of clothing, with the music, with the modelling, and with a list of activities that still have busy.

Occupied to be free and happy. All these shortcuts –some very painful – took her to be in the place where today is and flows” (she said).

In addition actress, today it’s celebrity of a talent agency super important to the united States, The Society NY (which has fichadas figures such as Kendall Jenner or Milla Jovovich).

For this reason your routine today do not have a fixed base: sometimes it is in Buenos Aires, others in New York and other where required. Clear example is this production of cover that was on the outskirts of the Big Apple, more precisely in the farm Tamerlaine Farm Animal Sanctuary & Preserve.

Calu (32) agrees with the nature, care for the environment and sustainability and found that this site was indicated to show your current process.

“The idea erto represent 100 per cent of my universe, then the first thing that came to mind was to get closer to nature and be with animals. There is where best to connect with my essence,” she says, now from Lisbon, where he escaped with his sister after a fleeting Fashion Week in Paris.

What happens to you and you connect with animals? When did you discover that connection?

Since I was always connected with the animals, living in Recreation (N. of R.: the people of the province of Catamarca where he was born) I remember to take care of the kids by giving them the bottle, feeding the chickens that had my grandmother or travel to the step of a man of Pleasure to Cordoba Capital because the path was full of cows, goats and horses.

The animals were always on my radar, but it was more than great when I’ve come to understand that they are brothers, that all animals are born equal before the life and have the same right to existence and respect than us. None of them should be subjected to ill-treatment or cruelty.

What things or situations make you reflect a lot on the environment?

Our habits, consumerist and individualistic, I would say to ignorant. I hardly understand how we did not realize yet that the only thing we have in common is our earth, and that it is our obligation as citizens of the planet is to care for it and respect it.

We need to be at the height to create the new paradigms that claims this planetary moment. Rethinking our habits is really key, and urgent.

How do you see that new generations are as engaged with the environmental agenda?

I think we are in a time in which we understood that all (notes) generations matter. itBeing an activist means standing up to our mother earth as we can with whatever is at our reach!

We need action! The new generations see it more connected with the urgency, are more sensitive and aware of what is going on. I feel pride pure when I see so many young activists.

What is the message you are seeking to convey?

Love in all its forms, love of self, love for earth, love for our friends, love for the unknown. Live in a better place, to be always for the other…

How combinás that with your profession that tends to be super giddy and “materialistic”?

(Think about it) Really is a constant learning, but I am much more than my profession and where I live. I am a spiritual being, I am my values.

In cities materialistic and profession-fast as I can find like minded people to my way of living life. I am aware of my energy, the energy of the other. I like much more what you can’t see, but feels.

What habits to adopt in that last time that were adapted to this new reality?

I decided to dance more, meditate morehave more meetings with friends… I Want to flow and have less control. I need to do things that make me feel pleasure in the body and each time I have less desire to expose myself to situations that flushed my soul, and that take all my energy.

At the beginning of this year Calu was enjoying their place in the world, the house sustainable-called Hunch, which has in José Ignacio, Uruguay.

In that summer so special, which also he returned to television (with Bells in the night) after the complaint of harassment that was carried out publicly the actor John Darthés, presented to her bridegroom, the musician Joaquín Vitolto, a member of the band Indians.

His sister was the culprit, which made him know the music of this group, and so is “flechó” with the singer. Since its inception it is defined as “if-ovios”, a term coined by both that translated as a connection that means a lot more than boyfriends. In it, he says, he found the ideal companion for these new searches.

How you helped Joaquin all this way?

He is my love, even we accompany you from the creativity and allow us to grow together.

And how do you lead this life so traveling these last times?

Every day is an encyclopedia, a library, an inventory of objects, a sampling of styles where method can be continuously mixed and rearranged in all possible ways…this is my life today, and so I enjoy it.

Do you see yourself living today in another way?

“Change always”, is my favorite phrase, let me go through the experiences that I livefor the people that I know, for all that inspires me.

What place occupies today the action in your life?

I’m thinking of creative projects that invite me to think different, I am at a time of tremendous creativity, exploring all the possibilities that the art to connect and get the better of me.

What did you learn everything that you lived from that experience with Darthés?

I read this phrase these days in Lisbon, and without doubt applies perfectly to this question: “Thank you santa fuck by converting all of the problems that I had in my life in gold”. For all that I lived today, my life is pure gold.

We are living through a very interesting stage linked to feminism and you are embanderada with the cause, what you are proud and excited about that?

It’s beautiful what we are experiencing on a social level. In my case I’m living in a stage beautiful connected to my essence. To be able to say the things that I think and feel without that I amount the label that I will put is without a doubt another triumph of feminism.

What can we expect from you soon?, what’s next?

Everything is going. I like to answer as well because every time I say “is going to” feel the flow in my life and not the control. I learned to allow myself the luxury of learning.

