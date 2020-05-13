‘Mad Max: Fury road’: Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy make clear the reasons of your stress during the shoot

Since estrenase ‘Mad Max: Fury road’ has by 2015, much has been made of the bad roll which had among its protagonists, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. The own Theron explained to The Wall Street Journal that discussed a lot during the shoot and yet she believes that this improved the quality of the final result: “if we had been friends the movie would have been 10 times worse”. Now The New York Times has published an extensive piece on the film in which, and with so many years of perspective, re-ask the actors for these tensions that Theron has finished describing as “a question of survival”.

The actress who plays Angry and has made an exercise of self-criticism, and ensures that “in retrospect I didn’t have enough empathy to really understand what I had assumed to put yourself in the shoes of Mel Gibson”by referring to the relay that Hardy took Gibson to star in this reboot. “Must be scary”continues Theron, “and I think that due to my own fears, we build walls to protect us instead of talking and say, “this is scary for you and for me, to be kind to one another”. In a strange way funcionábamos as our characters: it was All a question of survival”.

Hardy has also addressed the topic and, like his partner, taking away with the situation he is in full agreement with it: “The pressure on the two was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a partner better, perhaps with more experience than me. That is not something you can fake. I would think that now that I’m older and more ugly could be the height of the circumstances” .

So he lived the rest of the cast

Zoë Kravitz, who had to share the filming with both, was one of the first to confirm the voltage of the set with a brief “not wearing well” in an interview in 2017. Now that both actors have buried the hatchet and trying to understand the other’s feelings, and the actress ‘Big Little Lies’ has also been able to talk a little bit more about how was your personal experience in this regard: “I had moments of real frustration and anger. Charlize also, but I think that he (Hardy) was the one that most of desquitó with George (Miller) and it was unpleasant to see. But you know, somehow you can’t blame, you were asked a lot of the actors and had too many questions that had no answer”.

George Miller, director of ‘Fury road’, may have in mind a new installment of the saga, this time focusing on the character playing the role of Theron and it seems that Anya Taylor-Joy would be the chosen police force. As reported Variety, Miller would like to begin to roll this same 2021.