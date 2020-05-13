‘Love, wedding, random’: the comedy starring Olivia Munn, Freida Pinto, and Sam Claflin among the most-viewed Netflix | Stay Home | United Kingdom | Famous | Hollywood | Movies-and-series

Netflix is going through one of his best moments, because it does not leave a brand new one after another success. The reflection of this is The ‘Home Paper’, ‘Toy Boy’, ‘Miracle in cell 7’, among others.

And now from the United Kingdom reached a new hit, the film ‘Love, wedding, random’. Since its premiere, the tape of Netflix is within the top 10 of the most watched content on the platform streaming.

What is the Netflix movie, ‘Love, wedding, random’?

The production of british-american Netflix is directed by Dean Craig. ‘Love, wedding, random’ it tells the story of Jack, who has to deal with guests difficult, a dose of chaos and a possible romance in the wedding of her sister.

Among the guests difficult, Jack you will have to face an ex-girlfriend of mad, an unwanted guest, a sedative placed in the cup wrong, a secret and a great love that got away, Dina, the woman that still has feelings.

Trailer for ‘Love, wedding, random’, the Netflix movie

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZ8S59BcpEE(/embed)

In what languages is the film from Netflix?

The original language of ‘Love, wedding, random’ is English and for now only have been translated into Spanish.

Who are the actors involved in ‘Love, wedding, random’?

The Netflix movie has as its protagonists Sam Claflin (Jack) and Olivia Munn (Dina). Within the cast are also involved Freida Pinto (Amanda), Eleanor Tomlinson (Hayley), Joel Fry (Bryan), Jack Farthing (Marc), Tim Key (Sydney) and Aisling Bea (Rebecca).

Why ‘Love, wedding, random’ generated divided views on the users of Netflix?

The film Netflix liked to a lot of users have even come to place among the first positions in the top 10; however, others noted their disagreement.

Some users, which we were pleased ‘Love, wedding, random’indicated that the plot was not well exploited, in addition to its extensive length made the tape to be tedious to view.

Twitter users have highlighted the involvement of Sam Claflin, who uses his charisma to interpret his character, and Olivia Munn, who is won to the viewer in each of their scenes. According to the opinions, the characters saved the movie and made some subscribers Netflix overlook certain aspects of the film.

Movies similar to ‘Love, wedding, random’

28 days

A journalist alcoholic loses control of her life and herself…Will she be able to reverse the situation in less than a month? The tape, starring Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen and Dominic West, is a mixture of comedy and drama that will haunt you.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTyzrbwZu0s(/embed)

Intern fashion

Who said that life ends when one retires? For Ben, 70, a new adventure begins. And to his young chief, also.

The Netflix movie is starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSUjmrFt69g(/embed)

Love at second glance

A rich real estate agent does not make any move without his right hand, his secretary. But after a year of being at the helm, she resigned. The film starring Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant you will love it.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sG6mu-Y2zHw(/embed)

The raw truth

A producer of independent news faces a rude colleague Can redeem himself this handsome scoundrel?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Psj8HjDH31U(/embed)