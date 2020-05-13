Looming a huge economic crisis and it will be very difficult

Simona Halep provides for a difficult period through which humanity must pass after stopping the pandemic of coronavirus. For her part, Simona is not completely confident how it will make his career after he returns to compete for major trophies.

“It is about a huge economic crisis and it will be very difficult for many people. The most important thing is to try to keep calm and not think this is happening only to us.

It’s happening all over the world,” said Halep for the television program 100% Romanian Garantat. With regard to the future of his career as a tennis player, Halep doesn’t know how she or the other players will be affected once you restart the tour.

“Definitely, it will be different. It will be an emotional impact quite large from my point of view. I don’t know if we will be affected positively or negatively in the next psychological”, said Simona.

However, Halep thinks that people already should have learned a lesson from these times. “I tried to analyze this period while he was inside the house and I have the feeling that I’ll appreciate more the small things, the things soul, that before this crisis.

Material things probably have appreciated too much up to this day and that is why some people are really affected,” said Simona Halep.