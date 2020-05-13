Lily Collins Phil Collins: “I forgive You for not being the father that he was” hoping | Style

Being the daughter of a famous father is not always easy. “I forgive you for not having always been that I have needed and for not being the father that I expected.” So blunt, and harsh, they are the words which the actress Lily Collins dedicates a book to his father, the famous singer Phil Collins. The interpreter of 27 years, recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the movie Warren Beatty The exception to the rule, openly talks about in a personal copy on the relationship with the artist.

“I forgive you the mistakes you’ve made. And although it may seem that it is too late, it is not. There are still a lot of time to keep going,” he says in a fragment of one of the chapters of the book published on Tuesday. Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me (Without the filters. Without shame, without repentance. Just mein Spanish) —the Lily Collins takes days spoken to his over six million followers of his account of Instagram— is a collection of personal essays of the interpreter targeted to a teen audience.

Lily Collins is the only daughter of the second marriage of the singer with Jill Tavelman. A relationship that is put to the artist by a fax, and after an infidelity on his part, when the girl was only 5 years old. Since then, Lily Collins grew up watching his father during holiday periods, after which his mother moved to Surrey (United Kingdom) to Los Angeles (USA). “We all make our decisions, and while not excused the yours, at the end of the day we cannot rewrite the past”, he writes. “I’m learning how to accept your actions and to verbalize how they make me feel. I agree, and I honor the sadness and anger that I felt about the things that you did or didn’t do, that you gave me or not you gave me”, says in another of the fragments, developed by the british press.

“It has been a chapter difficult to write because he is a public figure”, has told in the march issue of the magazine Modern Luxory. “It is a strange situation, to write about someone whom people already know, but don’t know my experience with him. I’m just a daughter talking to her father, and I felt that this letter was appropriate because it can be moved to any relationship between parents and children,” says the publication.

A few words that are attached to the statements that Lily Collins did at the beginning of the year, in which he linked the eating disorders that he suffered stress which caused the separation of his father from Orianne Cevey, his third wife. After a divorce, valued at 30 million euros, the singer, who has five children from three different women, and Cevey resumed their relationship in February of 2016. “Many of my deepest insecurities are born of these topics with my father,” he reflects now on the disconnection that has a sense of his father figure since I was a child. Today, Lily Collins is a rising star in Hollywood, and has shared the screen with stars of the stature of Julia Roberts (Snow white) or Sandra Bullock (A possible dream).