Lily Collins confesses that she had anorexia

This film has been very significant for me because as a teenager I had an eating disorder. This is the first time that I speak on the theme, but the time has come because this is a problem faced by many women and there is no shame.

Lily Collins the daughter of the legendary singer Phil Collinsplays Ellen, a woman who suffers an eating disorder in ‘To The Bone’the film which has been forced to confront their own problems with food and with your body image, that marked a large part of their adolescence.

In accordance with Lily his new film was a whole experience, both physical and emotional, but received unconditional support throughout the process. The actress believes that ‘To The Bone’ it is an important story that should be told, to treat a taboo subject as they are to eating disorders.

Although it does not usually talk about his private life or his famous family, Lily he wanted to be honest about one of the darkest times of his past, with the intention of being able to give hope to other women who are in a situation similar to the one that she lived and that’s why he confessed that he had anorexia.

For Collins, ‘To The Bone’ it’s about accepting your past and realizing that the disease it is not what defines you as a person. The actress believes that what is important is the experience that you acquire and that you rodees of people that will support you to survive and overcome your problems.