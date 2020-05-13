Lili Reinhart (‘Riverdale’) still do not believe what you will spend with her in ‘The Simpsons’

‘Riverdale’ has managed to catapult the careers of their protagonists turning them into some of the faces of Hollywood’s most famous celebrities of the moment. But there is an indication that you are already a real star in this industry, and is that you will be in ‘The Simpsons‘.

The animated series, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie has represented throughout its 31 seasons, many famous converted into a character yellow of Springfield, an event that is a true honor for anyone that is chosen to appear in fiction.

Well, the girls of ‘Riverdale‘, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes, will have a cameo in the penultimate chapter of this latest deliveryto entitled: ‘The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds’.

The synopsis of the episode says that Lisa will meet Addy, who puts the voice Joey King, who will introduce you to your group of friends, a few girls either played out by the female protagonists of ‘Riverdale.

Due to this event in his career, Lili wanted to send a message excited where he explains what mind-boggling that it has been able to form a part of this: “it Is really a blessing to be amazing and surreal to have been able to participate in a series of television’s most iconic ever made. If you are interested in to hear me talk with a child of eight years old, look @thesimpsons may 10, at 8 p. m.on FOX”, he wrote on Instagram next to a photo of the chapter.

