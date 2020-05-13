Let The New Mutants Already Has A Release Date! — We Are Not Geeks

Approximate time of reading: < 1 minute

The New Mutants finally has a release date

As confirmed last week, Disney still had plans to go ahead with the premiere of The New Mutants in cinemas.

Now, and after multiple delays, the last chapter of X-Men with 20th Century Fox, finally has an official date after the pandemic COVID-19: August 28, 2020.

This after several rumors of premiere digital, a cancellation and an indefinite break from production in 2015.

The tape starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Blu Hunt, focuses on a group of young mutants, but unlike the other deliveries of action, this tape will be more focused on the terror.

More information shortly…